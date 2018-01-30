US consumer confidence rose in January following a drop the month before, according to data released on Tuesday. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 125.4 from December's reading of 123.1, which was revised up from 122.1 previously. Analysts had been expecting a reading of 123.0. The present situation index fell slightly to 155.3 from 156.5, while the expectations index increased to 105.5 this month from 100.8 in December. Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the ...

