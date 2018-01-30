On 24th of November 2016 OÜ Marsi Elu, an AS Pro Kapital Grupp group company and Nordecon AS concluded a contract for the construction of four residential apartment buildings and semi-underground parking in Sõjakooli Street, Kristiine City, in Tondi (hereinafter Kristina houses). Due to the positive demand for the residential premises in Kristiine City, OÜ Marsi Elu has on 30.01.2018 notified AS Nordecon to start with the fourth construction phase of the signed construction contract. In the fourth phase, a 5-story residential building with 31 apartments shall be completed, which is the 7th building of Kristina houses development. The planned completion of the works is April 2019 and the price of the construction works is ca 2,8 million euros with VAT. The planned revenue from the 7th building is ca 5,1 million euros with VAT.



The homes being built in Kristiine City are modern, space-smart and have a stylish design. They are green and private whilst you can enjoy quick links to the center and other city districts. Alongside new houses older, historic and dignified houses from the beginning of 20th century are brought to life.



The construction works of ten Kristina houses in the heart of the Kristiine district is carried out in phases - 3 houses in Marsi Street, 4 houses in Sõjakooli Street and 3 houses in Sammu Street. Three residential buildings with semi-underground parking floor and 93 apartments have been completed already. A fourth out of 10 Kristina houses - a 5-story residential building with 31 apartments and semi-underground parking floor - is being completed. These works were commenced in November 2016 and the final completion is planned for February 2018. The fifth and sixth of Kristina houses are being built as well - both 5-story residential buildings with 31 apartments and semi-underground parking floor. The works on the fifth house were commenced in June 2017 and the completion is planned for June 2018. The works on the sixth house were commenced in December 2017 and the completion is planned for December 2018.



In the 3 residential Kristina houses of Kristiine City that have been already completed only 1 apartment of 93 apartments remains unsold. In the loft-type Marsi 6 residential building, which is under completion, 4 apartments out of 45 apartments are not covered by sales contracts. In 4th, 5th and 6th Kristina houses buildings - out of 93 apartments 46 apartments are sold and 47 are not covered by sales contracts. The next construction phase of Kristiine City is under preparation - three 5-story residential buildings with total 92 apartments and semi-underground parking floor will be built in the next construction stage.



AS Pro Kapital Grupp CEO Paolo Michelozzi: "Kristiine City is already well known and gathers popularity among Tallinn people. The Kristina houses and the lofts in Marsi 6 building, where we are finishing renovation works, offer exciting choice and a high quality living standard. Kristiine City is a new integral living environment in Kristiine district, developed by Pro Kapital according to the values of 21st century: green, environment-friendly and energy-efficient".



Additional information about Kristiine City may be found at: http://www.kristiinecity.ee/en/



Additional information about Kristina houses may be found at: http://kristinamajad.ee/?lang=en



Additional information about Marsi 6 may be found at: http://marsi6.ee/?lang=en



AS Pro Kapital Grupp (www.prokapital.com) is a leading real estate developer in Estonia, dealing with the development of contemporary major business and residential real estate projects in the capitals of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Since its foundation in 1994 the company has completed 20 development projects with total area for sale of approximately 190,000 square meters.



Nordecon Group (www.nordecon.com) comprises companies that are focused on the project management and general contracting of constructing buildings and civil engineering works.



Allan Remmelkoor Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 614 4920 Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee