Sport & Leisure Fiction Prominent in LibraryBub's February Choice of Top Books from the Independent Publishing Sector

LibraryBub is honored to have a role in helping librarians identify remarkable books from the independent publishing sector. This month's impressive choice of books by self-publishing authors is announced below. Some of the books have quickly proved popular and are now Amazon best sellers in their categories. Many of the selection publications have won awards within the sector.

LibraryBub CEO, Alinka Rutkowska, is impressed by the passion and creativity of the self-publishing authors who submit books for LibraryBub's consideration each month. Many of those authors wonder how else they can bring their books to the attention of the network of libraries when there are so many competing voices. Head Librarian, Education Library and Curriculum Resources Centre, McGill University, Sara Holder, explains that "libraries are seeing an overall trend favoring public services over collection services". She observes how "many libraries are looking for ways to lessen the selection burden, freeing librarians to pursue more outreach, teaching and reference activities". Rutkowska, relishing LibraryBub's role as a conduit between libraries and the independent publishing sector, talks of being "determined to reduce the burden on librarians by providing them with recommendations of a wide range of high-quality books by self-publishing authors."

Below is February's selection by category.

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

Amish by Accident (Book Two of the Amish by Accident trilogy) by J. E. B. Spredemann (ISBN: 978-1940492001)

Eagles and Hawks and also People as well by Frank Marcopolos (ISBN: 978-0986242878)

Game by Phil Truman (ISBN: 978-1520430386)

Love Like a Dog by Anne Calcagno (ISBN: 978-1452834986)

Mystery & Thriller

The Man with the Sand Dollar Face by Sharon Cassano Lochman (ISBN: 978-1627471817)

Nearly Departed in Deadwood (Book One of the Deadwood Humorous Mystery series) by Ann Charles (ISBN: 978-1940364148)

Savage Isle (prequel to Stranded) by Beverley Scherberger (ISBN: 978-1981493845)

Children ' s

Lamellia: The Wicked Queen (Book Two of the Lamellia series) by Gloria D. Gonsalves (ISBN: 978-1546287667)

Will You Believe in Me?: a story about skiing and friendship by Matt Sterbenz (ISBN: 978-0999447413)

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

Grandma's Secret Blessings: a memoir with a twist by John Egreek (ISBN: 978-1627470957)

Love's True Second Chance by Jeff Dawson (ISBN: 978-0983974000)

Business:

Subscription Marketing: strategies for nurturing customers in a world of churn by Anne H. Janzer (ISBN: 978-0986406256)

Supreme Leadership: gain 850 years of wisdom from successful business leaders by Alinka Rutkowska (ISBN: 978-1943386215)

Children ' s

Hayley's Courage by Linda M. Steiner (ISBN: 978-1483415352)

Health & Fitness

How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!: your guide to improving your vision, higher energy levels, and longer life by Alan N. McClain (ISBN: 978-1515250500)

Seasoned with Gratitude: 250 recipes and blessings celebrating the greater nourishment of food by Kathryn Lafond (ISBN: 978-0997217506)

Self-Help

The Healthy Habit Revolution: create better habits in 5 minutes a day by Derek Doepker (ISBN: 978-1505924541)

Lessons from a Difficult Person: how to deal with people like us by Sarah Elliston (ISBN: 978-1627474061)

Writing Skills

The Writer's Process: getting your brain in gear by Anne H. Janzer (ISBN: 978-0986406225)

The Workplace Writer's Process: a guide to getting the job done by Anne H. Janzer (ISBN: 978-0986406270)

"A few months ago, getting my Snowman Paul book series into libraries across America seemed an impossible dream," says Yossi Lapid, author of #1 bestselling children's books. "Today, that distant dream is a reality." The award-winning author adds, "I'll always be grateful to LibraryBub for making this possible".

Librarians are invited to register for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ where they can submit their books to be considered for inclusion in LibraryBub's program.

