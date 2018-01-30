The latest market research report by Technavio on the global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) devices market predicts a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005819/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) devices market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global postpartum hemorrhage devices market by product (uterine balloon tamponade, uniject prefilled injection system, and NASG) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global postpartum hemorrhage devices market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Increasing complications and risk factors for PPH: a major market driver

Increasing focus on development of low-cost PPH treatment devices: a key market trend

The Americas dominated the global postpartum hemorrhage devices market with around 40% share in 2017

BD, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Teleflex, Utah Medical Products, and ZOEX are some of the players in the market

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Increasing complications and risk factors for PPH: a major market driver

Increasing complications and risk factors for PPH is one of the major factors driving the global postpartum hemorrhage devices market. In 2015, more than 250,000 women across the globe died due to complications associated with pregnancy and childbirth. Approximately, one maternal death occurs in every 25 women suffering from complications that cause long-lasting sequelae. Pregnancy-related complications such as multiple births, preterm births, and macrosomia increase the incidence of PPH. Risk factors such as uterine atony, trauma, retained placenta, obesity, and bleeding disorders also increase the chances of PPH.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, "Uterine atony is the most common cause of severe PPH in the first 24 hours after childbirth. Trauma is the major non-obstetric cause of death among pregnant women. Approximately 90% of the traumatic injuries during pregnancy are classified as minor, yet nearly six or seven out of ten fetal losses after trauma is a result of minor injuries. It is estimated that the incidence rate of retained placenta is approximately one in 1,000 delivers. However, the case fatality rate can be as high as 100 in 1,000 deliveries."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest postpartum hemorrhage devices market

The global PPH devices market was dominated by the Americas, accounting for a share of around 40%. The market dominance by the Americas is because of the high incidence of PPH, high hospital delivery rate, increase in medical complications related to pregnancy, high awareness among end-users about advanced PPH treatments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the increased healthcare expenditure. But compared to the Americas, APAC is estimated to have a faster growth rate during the forecast period due to the high patient base, huge untapped market potential, growing economy, increasing healthcare spending, and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing focus on development of low-cost PPH treatment devices: a key market trend

Uterine balloon tamponade is the standard of care in several hospitals around the world. However, most of the hospitals are deterring from its adoption, as many of the manufactured medical balloons can only be used once and can cost over USD 200 per piece. Therefore, some players are increasingly concentrating on developing low-cost alternative PPH treatment devices. For instance, Massachusetts General Hospital's Division of Global Health and Human Rights has developed an ultra-low-cost Postpartum Hemorrhage Package with Uterine Balloon Tamponade (ESM-UBT) that consists of a condom tied to a Foley catheter, for less than USD 5. Hence, the increasing focus on the development of low-cost PPH treatment devices is expected to drive the global PPH devices market.

Get a sample copy of the global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) devices market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing orthopedics and medical devices research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005819/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com