Global Playout Automation Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.67%

The global playout automation market to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Playout Automation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from genres such as sports, news, entertainment, cartoon and learning, and lifestyle and knowledge.



The market is fragmented due to the presence of many small and large vendors. The report only lists the key vendors in the market and does not present the market share of all vendors operating in the market. The report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that vendors and the market as a whole face, and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing language variation. The playout automation market is experiencing a tremendous rise in the number of channels and an intensive distribution of channels across different geographies. These channels are divided based on region and language preferences.



The broadcasting market is witnessing an increasing demand for high quality content in regional channels. This requires systematic storage and processing of content, which is necessary to be distributed across different broadcast networks, thereby increasing the demand for playout automation devices. Therefore, the increase in regional and language variations is likely to boost the demand for playout automation devices globally



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising need for multilingual playout. The demand for multilingual playout has gained significant demand due to the wide audience base and growing penetration of satellite and cable TV in rural areas, particularly in the Asian countries.



In 2017, most TV service providers offered multilingual playout for various channels with the use of CiaB, which further automates the playout process based on input files. CiaB also assists in inserting multilingual regional-specific commercials during playout. Thus, with the use of CiaB and the growing need for multilingual playout is likely to support the revenue inflow of the global playout automation market during the forecast period.



Key vendors

Evertz Microsystems

Grass Valley

Harmonic

Snell Advanced Media

