Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.01.2018 | 17:33
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire
London, January 30

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

352,577UK Equity Shares
3,789Global Equity Income Shares
50,113Balanced Risk Shares
43,835Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.892301 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.327441 Balanced Risk Shares or 1.838129 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.120698 UK Equity Shares, 1.487660 Balanced Risk Shares or 2.059988 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Share converted, holders will receive 0.753329 UK Equity Shares, 0.672196 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.384717 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.544031 UK Equity Shares, 0.485440 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.722169 Balanced Risk Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 February 2018, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 25 January 2018.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 February 2018 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 17 January 2018 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-343,580UK Equity Shares
+360,541Global Equity Income Shares
-48,626Balanced Risk Shares
-43,835Managed Liquidity Shares
+76,326Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

36,648,217UK Equity Shares
33,333,896Global Equity Income Shares
6,907,376Balanced Risk Shares
4,935,551Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

8,997UK Equity Shares
364,330Global Equity Income Shares
1,487Balanced Risk Shares
zeroManaged Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2018. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 9 February 2018.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

The remaining conversion dates for 2018 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion DateDate by which elections for conversion must be received
1 May 201821 April 2018
1 August 201822 July 2018
1 November 201822 October 2018

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

30 January 2018

Contact: Angus Pottinger 020 3753 1000


