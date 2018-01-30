Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Signs First International Development Agreement

WICHITA, Kansas, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has signed a development and master franchise agreement with Younata Investment Limited to bring its concept to the Middle East, with plans to develop in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman and Qatar. The first restaurant will be located in Dubai and is slated to open this fall.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our family-friendly restaurant concept internationally," said Randy Simon, President & CEO. "Freddy'sresonates with guests of all ages and backgrounds who simply enjoy fresh cooked-to-order menu items and a variety of frozen custard treats served with a smile. It's an exciting new venture for us and for Younata Investment Limited and we look forward to working with them to make Freddy'sa success in the Middle East."

Younata Investment Limited, headquartered in Dubai, is a family-owned company with over 25 years of regional business experience within the Gulf Cooperation Council and Levant area. The company has a diverse portfolio of businesses and partnerships in the MENA region including Real Estate, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Software Solutions and Retail.

"We are very delighted to start this new relationship with Freddy'sas their first international franchisee and to bring authentic steakburgers and frozen custard to the Middle East," said Yousef Khattar, Managing Director. "Younata and Freddy'shave identified many complementary synergies within our respective organizations in terms of core values as well as work ethic. Hospitality, quality and cleanliness are values that are highly appreciated by nations and cultures from all over the world. We're eager to begin working together to put those values into action and ensure a memorable experience for each guest who visits Freddy's"

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy'sopened its first location in Wichita, Kan., offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, Chicago dogs, and other savory items along with its signature desserts prepared with premium frozen custard churned fresh throughout the day. Today, 285 Freddy's restaurants serve a total of 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the east coast states to Florida. The growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankingson Franchise Times' 2018 Fast & Serious, Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500, Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Consumer Reports'best burgers, cleanest fast-food restaurants and those with the best service, and several local newspapers throughout the U.S. as reader's choice for Best Burger, Best Fries, Best Hot Dog and Best Dessert. For more on Freddy's visit the Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

