A first to market, one-touch parking payment experience for drivers



LONDON, United Kingdom, 2018-01-30 17:37 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, the world's leading mobile parking payment provider, announced today its extension of Apple Pay to the UK. The one-touch payment experience is an industry first in the UK parking market.



Drivers within select UK cities will automatically default to Apple Pay if their device is already set up to make payments using the service. The option to change payment methods remains, giving users the freedom to select from multiple payment options.



For those currently without Apple Pay, set up is very intuitive and users can follow instructions in their phone settings and be up and running in minutes. Drivers can then choose Apple Pay as a default form of payment within the app. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is then authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.



"Apple Pay will transform the parking journey for PayByPhone users, creating an industry leading experience for our growing user base. We're now challenging coins and credit card payments for speed, and of course, with PayByPhone you can extend your parking session on the move," explains Kevin Bird, Commercial Director of PayByPhone UK.



Apple Pay is easy to start using, and drivers will continue to receive all the rewards and bene?ts offered by credit and debit cards. For a full list of cities currently offering Apple Pay or for more information, please visit us at www.paybyphone.co.uk/applepay



ABOUT PAYBYPHONE



PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than £242 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.



Contact: Name: Anthony Cashel Designation: Marketing Manager, PayByPhone UK Email: acashel@paybyphone,com Contact: (+44) 7384 259955