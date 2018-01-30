Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.70%

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global superfoods market to grow at a CAGR of 15.70% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is new product launches. The growing popularity of superfoods has resulted in an increase in the launch of new products that carry the superfood, supergrain, superfruit, and other similar labels. Manufacturers have been developing strategies to increase the market size and demand for these products. Widely popular superfoods are marketed as nutrient-packed eatables.
According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits. Superfoods are nutritious items that are rich sources of polyphenols, anti-oxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Each superfood product packs various nutrients with different health benefits associated with them. They offer consumers a substantially high amount of nutrients with the minimum intake of calories. They play an instrumental role in prolonging the lifespan and minimizing the risk of chronic diseases while contributing to a healthier diet.
Key vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Creative Nature
- Del Monte Pacific Group
- Nutiva
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global superfoods market - Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global superfruits market
- Global superseeds and supergrains market
- Global edible seaweed market
- Global other superfoods market
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- New product launches
- Increase in purchase through online platforms
- Rise in demand for newer varieties of superfoods
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l3gdwr/global_superfoods?w=5
