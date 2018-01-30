Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.70%

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superfoods market to grow at a CAGR of 15.70% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is new product launches. The growing popularity of superfoods has resulted in an increase in the launch of new products that carry the superfood, supergrain, superfruit, and other similar labels. Manufacturers have been developing strategies to increase the market size and demand for these products. Widely popular superfoods are marketed as nutrient-packed eatables.



According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits. Superfoods are nutritious items that are rich sources of polyphenols, anti-oxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Each superfood product packs various nutrients with different health benefits associated with them. They offer consumers a substantially high amount of nutrients with the minimum intake of calories. They play an instrumental role in prolonging the lifespan and minimizing the risk of chronic diseases while contributing to a healthier diet.



Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

Creative Nature

Del Monte Pacific Group

Nutiva

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global superfoods market - Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global superfruits market

Global superseeds and supergrains market

Global edible seaweed market

Global other superfoods market

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

New product launches

Increase in purchase through online platforms

Rise in demand for newer varieties of superfoods

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 15: APPENDIX



