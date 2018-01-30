

Change in Director's Details



In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Stagecoach Group plc announces that it has been notified that following the acquisition of Clyde Space Limited by Ã?AC Microtec AB, Will Whitehorn has been appointed a non-executive director of Ã?AC Microtec AB and has resigned as a director of Clyde Space Limited, each with effect from 29 January 2018. Ã?AC Microtec AB's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Stockholm.



Will Whitehorn continues as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group plc.



