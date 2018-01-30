IVECO and IVECO BUS to deliver over 550 trucks and buses to the Ivory Coast's economic capital

The transport authority for the city of Abidjan, in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, has signed an order with IVECO BUS for 400 Crossway Low Entry buses and has made history with a further order of 50 Crealis buses running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Furthermore, IVECO has signed a contract for the supply of 105 municipal waste management vehicles that will mainly circulate in the city of Abidjan and surrounding areas, serving a population of some 1.7 million.

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IVECO and IVECO BUS, respectively the global commercial vehicles and global bus brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), announce important new supply agreements with Abidjan, the financial capital of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in West Africa.

IVECO has signed a contract with ECOTI S.A. to provide 105 units consisting of 30 light duty Daily vehicles, 21 medium duty Eurocargo vehicles and 54 heavy duty Trakker vehicles. The delivery is destined for waste management operations mainly in the city of Abidjan and surrounding areas. The Moroccan Premium Group, IVECO's dealer in West Africa, will provide aftersales service for the vehicles.

IVECO BUS in turn has announced an agreement for the delivery of 450 buses to the city of Abidjan. The agreement was signed with the city's public transit provider SOTRA (Société des transports Abidjanais) and will see the operator virtually double its fleet in size. The order will consist of 400 Crossway Low Entry buses measuring 12 meters in length and 50 Crealis city buses measuring 18 meters in length and powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines.

The Crealis models will be the first BHNS (High Service Level Bus) natural gas buses delivered to the African continent. This marks an important step forward for the country and perhaps for the continent thanks to the significant environmental benefits offered from the adoption of natural gas buses.

With natural gas, the emissions levels relating to fine particles are close to zero and those of Nitrogen Oxide are reduced by 60% compared to the current Euro VI regulatory limit. Noise levels are also reduced by 50%, offering quiet operation for the driver, passengers and surrounding pedestrians and vehicles.

IVECO and IVECO BUS are the European leaders in natural gas commercial vehicles and buses, with some 23,000 vehicles currently in circulation.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

