DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wax Market Analysis By Product (Mineral Wax, Synthetic Wax, natural Wax), By Application (Candles, Packaging, Rubber, Cosmetics, Fire Logs, Adhesives), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wax market is expected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025

Rising demand for the product owing to its superior properties including high gloss, non-toxicity, good water repellency and outstanding chemical resistance is anticipated to augment the industry size over the forecast period.

The growing consumption of synthetic wax as it offers various properties such as thermal degradation resistance, high temperature stability and good heat resistance is likely to increase its demand in creams, eye make-ups and lipsticks in cosmetics applications.

Natural wax has been emerging as a potential mineral and synthetic wax alternative on account of its ability to provide luster and excellent oil retention coupled with environment friendly nature. High scuff-resistant toughness and melting point, and chemical stability of the product as a substitute to paraffin, microcrystalline and polyethylene waxes is expected to witness promising gains over the upcoming years.



The candles accounted for 36.01% of the overall revenue share in 2016 and is expected to witness growth owing to high usage of the product are as gift items for various occasions, including house warming gifts, adult birthday party gifts as well as thank you and dinner/hostess party gifts. The increasing demand for blended, palm and soy waxes in candles industry is expected to augment the overall wax consumption in the near future.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Mineral wax is likely to witness significant volume gains with a predicted CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2025 on account of rising consumption of the product in detergents, rubber solutions, aerosol formulation, adhesives, household cleaners, tire manufacturing, and wood treatment applications.

North America was the dominant market and accounted for 34.9% of the overall revenue share in 2016. The rising consumption of the product in packaging of milk cartons, paper drinking cups and waxed paper is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

was the dominant market and accounted for 34.9% of the overall revenue share in 2016. The rising consumption of the product in packaging of milk cartons, paper drinking cups and waxed paper is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The cosmetics application is anticipated to augment the U.S. industry consumption as a result of rising demand for various skin-care products such as face masks, creams and peels.The U.S. market has also demonstrated a shift in demand towards natural and organic cosmetics, thereby providing further avenues for growth.

Key players dominating the industry are Evonik Industries AG, ExxonMobil Corp., Sinopec Corp., CNPC, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc. And HollyFrontier Corp.

Industry is highly competitive with companies undertaking several initiatives including frequent mergers, acquisitions, capital expansion and strategic alliances. Growing plastics and rubber processing sector along with rising consumption of adhesives, fire logs, and candles and decorative products applications is projected to propel the industry demand.

In June 2017 , BASF SE introduced a new plant for waxes and emollients in Jinshan, Shanghai, China . This plant, having invested over 20 million by the company, was inaugurated on account of further enhancing and complementing BASF's then current production of primary surfactants, emulsifiers and wax esters, and to serve the personal care industry in China as well as in Asia Pacific .

, BASF SE introduced a new plant for waxes and emollients in Jinshan, . This plant, having invested over 20 million by the company, was inaugurated on account of further enhancing and complementing BASF's then current production of primary surfactants, emulsifiers and wax esters, and to serve the personal care industry in as well as in . In July 2017 , Royal Dutch Shell Plc. introduced new wax products, namely Slackwax 120 and Slackwax 60. These new products will be produced at its manufacturing site in Pulau Bukom, Singapore . By producing over 60,000 tons of these products, the company is aimed at serving its customers in Europe , the U.S. and Asia .

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Wax Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Raw material outlook

3.4.1 Mineral wax

3.4.2 Synthetic wax

3.4.3 Natural wax

3.5 Technological overview

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Market dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing printing ink and coating industry

3.7.1.2 Emerging end-use industries

3.7.1.3 Rising acceptance for synthetic waxes

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Associated environmental problems

3.7.2.2 Volatile raw material prices

3.8 Wax market Porter's analysis

3.8.1 Wax - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Wax Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Mineral Wax

4.3 Synthetic Wax

4.4 Natural Wax



Chapter 5 Wax Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Candles

5.3 Packaging

5.4 Plastic & Rubber

5.5 Cosmetics & Toiletries

5.6 Fire logs

5.7 Adhesives

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Wax market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Wax market company ranking analysis, 2016

7.2 Vendor landscape

7.3 Competitive environment

7.4 Company market positioning

7.5 Strategy framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Sinopec Corp.

China National Petroleum Corporation

HollyFrontier Corporation

BP P.L.C.

Nippon Seiro Co. Ltd.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

ExxonMobil Corporation

Sasol NA Limited

International Group Incorporated

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Dow Corning Corporation

Honeywell International Incorporated

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Mitusi Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzfzn2/wax_market?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716