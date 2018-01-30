

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session firmly in negative territory. Global markets are under pressure, with the Asian markets turning in a weak performance overnight and markets on Wall Street extending yesterday's losses.



Bank stocks were under heavy pressure Tuesday, giving back some of the strong gains they have enjoyed since the start of 2018. Energy stocks also declined as crude oil prices slid back to around $64 a barrel.



The dollar weakened against the Euro and the British pound ahead of tomorrow's policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The rising value of the European currency pressured shares of exporters.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.78 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.00 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.78 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.95 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.87 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.09 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.25 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank tumbled 4.47 percent and Commerzbank lost 0.60 percent.



In Paris, Societe Generale declined 0.92 percent and BNP Paribas dropped 1.64 percent. Credit Agricole also finished lower by 1.53 percent.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland weakened by 2.73 percent and Barclays surrendered 2.84 percent. Lloyds Banking Group fell 1.44 percent and HSBC lost 1.28 percent.



Informa gained 0.87 percent and UBM jumped 4.31 percent after their boards confirmed the creation of a B2B Information Services Group through a recommended offer for UBM by Informa.



Watch and jewelry maker Swatch Group rallied 5.08 percent in Zurich after its fiscal 2017 net income grew 27.3 percent from last year.



Philips Electronics NV fell 3.67 percent in Amsterdam despite the company reporting significantly higher profit in its fourth quarter, reflecting gain from deconsolidation of Lighting as well as improved margins.



Loomis tumbled 7.58 percent in Stockholm. The support services firm reported fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates.



Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa climbed 3.84 percent in Madrid after unveiling its first-quarter results.



Eurozone economy grew at the fastest pace in a decade in 2017, outpacing many advanced economies.



Gross domestic product expanded 2.5 percent in 2017, which was the fastest since 2007, when it grew 3 percent, Eurostat reported Tuesday.



In the fourth quarter, GDP expanded 0.6 percent sequentially, slightly slower than the 0.7 percent increase seen in the third quarter, preliminary flash estimate showed.



Eurozone economic sentiment moderated from a 17-year high in January, survey results from European Commission revealed Tuesday. The economic confidence index dropped unexpectedly to 114.7 in January from revised 115.3 in December. The score was forecast to rise to 116.2.



Germany headline inflation slowed for a second straight month in January, defying expectations for stability, as prices fell from the previous month, led by the sharp easing in energy inflation. The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year after 1.7 percent increase in December, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday. Economists had expected the rate to remain steady.



France's economic growth accelerated slightly in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.6 percent sequentially, slightly faster than the revised 0.5 percent expansion seen a quarter ago.



French consumer spending declined in December after a sharp rebound in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday. Consumer spending dropped 1.2 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 3.0 percent increase in November.



UK mortgage approvals declined in December, figures from the Bank of England showed Tuesday. The number of mortgage approvals fell to 61,039 in December from 64,712 in the previous month. This was the lowest since January 2015 and also below the expected level of 63,500.



Consumer confidence in the U.S. rebounded by more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index climbed to 125.4 in January from an upwardly revised 123.1 in December.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to rise to 123.6 from the 122.1 originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX