

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened 'The Spheres' the company's news rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle Headquarters.



The project created more than 600 full-time jobs, and is part of Amazon's more than $4 billion investment in the design, development, and construction of its Seattle HQ, the company said.



'Our goal with The Spheres was to create a unique gathering place where employees could collaborate and innovate together, and where the Seattle community could gather to experience biodiversity in the center of the city,' said John Schoettler, Amazon Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities.



Bezos thanked John Schoettler, Amazon's vice president of global real estate and facilities, and his team for developing 'this incredibly complex project.'



The Spheres feature treehouse meeting rooms, river and waterfall features, paludariums, a four-story living wall, and epiphytic trees. They are home to more than 400 species spanning five continents and 50 countries, and many of the plants have journeyed from botanical gardens, tree nurseries, and conservation programs from around the globe. Many of the plants inside The Spheres are from cloud forest ecosystems, where plants thrive on mountainsides at an altitude ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 feet.



