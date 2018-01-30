

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market dropped again Tuesday, extending the losses from the previous session. The market posted gains in the morning, thanks to the strength of the index heavyweights, but turned negative in the afternoon following the weak opening on Wall Street.



Traders have become concerned over the continued rise in US bond yields. The rise in yields makes bonds look more attractive than riskier assets like equities. Investors were also in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's announcement from the Federal Reserve.



The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.25 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,433.34. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.34 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.35 percent.



Aryzta was among the worst performing stocks of the session, sinking 7.4 percent. Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the stock yesterday to 'Sell.'



Financial stocks were under pressure across Europe. Zurich's insurance weakened by 1.7 percent, Swiss Life fell 0.8 percent and Swiss Re lost 0.5 percent. Credit Suisse declined 1.4 percent and UBS surrendered 0.7 percent. Julius Baer also closed lower by 0.4 percent ahead of its earnings report on Wednesday.



LafargeHolcim dropped 1.4 percent and Adecco fell 1.1 percent. Dufry decreased 1.3 percent Sika lost 1.1 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis forfeited 1.0 percent, while Roche climbed 0.6 percent and Nestlé added 0.2 percent.



Watch and jewelry maker Swatch Group rallied 5.1 percent after its fiscal 2017 net income grew 27.3 percent from last year. Rival Richemont also finished higher by 1.3 percent.



Lonza increased 1.8 percent ahead of its full year results tomorrow. Clariant also gained 0.7 percent.



