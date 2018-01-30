The global rugged tablet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global rugged tablet market by operating system (windows and android) and by technology (fully rugged tablet, semi-rugged tablet, and ultra-rugged tablet). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing demand from defense sector

The maximization of productivity has been of utmost priority in the defense sector. Military information infrastructures comprise of secure wireless and cellular broadband technologies. By using these services within a secure network, military personnel can effortlessly relay critical information and minimize manual data distribution within the command. The defense sector is rapidly evolving and adopting mobility solutions. Rugged tablets form a critical part of providing mobility of information flow through a secure connection.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for IT hardware research, "Military personnel can easily access information on a real-time basis using a rugged tablet over a secure network. The real-time transmission and review of data that mobile tablets enable are usually attributed to the emergence of secure networks in both wireless LAN and cellular broadband. With improvements to the protocols essential for securing communication, Wi-Fi has become highly valued by the military and public sector."

Market trend: growing preference for feature-rich devices

Technological integration in the commercial, manufacturing, and logistics sectors has increased the demand for rugged tablets. Most of the rugged tablets run on Windows CE or Windows Mobile OS. In the past five years, there have been increased attempts at providing android-based industrial handheld devices. However, the market for Android-powered rugged tablets has not developed as much as the market for Windows-based tablets till date. From a hardware standpoint, manufacturers have upgraded processors, storage, memory, and displays to be future ready for newer and more versatile OS. Some of the interesting trends expected in the market are a broader acceptance of capacitive multi-touch and increase in display sizes.

Market challenge: high initial procurement cost of rugged tablets

The applications of rugged tabletsare limited and are very specific to the operation. These operations can be easily performed by less expensive consumer-grade devices that are not rugged. Even though the initial procurement cost of rugged tablets is high, the TCO at the end of the product lifecycle is lesser for these tablets when compared with the consumer-grade devices that are not rugged. However, commercial grade tablets can perform the same functions performed by rugged tablets. This is challenging the rugged tablet vendors.

Some of the companies in the global rugged tablet market are:

DT Research

Getac technologies

Leonardo DRS

Panasonic

Xplore

