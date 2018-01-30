Property investment and development company LondonMetric Property's chairman Patrick Vaughan sold a total of 300,000 shares in the firm on Tuesday, collecting more than £500,000 in the process. Vaughan sold 165,255 ordinary shares in LondonMetric at 179.70p before, in a separate transaction, he disposed of 134,745 shares at 180.10p, pocketing a total of £539,638.98. In its half-yearly report card for the six months leading to 30 September 2017, LondonMetric posted an increase in net rental ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...