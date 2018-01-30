European stocks finished well into the red at their respective closes on Tuesday, hampered by rising government bond yields and a slightly disappointing eurozone sentiment survey that offset healthy growth numbers. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.92% at 36.12, while Germany's DAX fell 0.95% to 13197.71 and the CAC 40 in Paris dropped 0.87% to 5,473.78. In Spain, the IBEX 35 was off 1.21% at 10,428.20, while in London the FTSE 100 slipped 1.09% to 7,587.98 and the domestically-focussed FTSE ...

