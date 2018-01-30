The MEDICREA Group (Euronext Growth: FR0004178572 ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI technology, announces transactions on securities of the Company by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16th, 2014, the Company has declared to the AMF the acquisition of 90,045 shares between January 22nd and 25th, 2018 by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Denys Sournac.

About Medicrea (www.Medicrea.com

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 40 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

For further information, please visit: www.medicrea.com

Connect with Medicrea:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130006137/en/

Contacts:

Medicrea

Denys Sournac

Founder, Chairman and CEO

dsournac@Medicrea.com

or

Fabrice Kilfiger, +33 (0)4 72 01 87 87

Chief Financial Officer

fkilfiger@Medicrea.com

