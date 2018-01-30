sprite-preloader
WKN: A2ARX0 ISIN: DK0060745370 Ticker-Symbol: 2N1 
IT-Dienstleistungen
OMX Copenhagen 25
30.01.2018 | 19:16
Nets A/S: Major shareholder announcement

Nets A/S ("Nets") hereby announces that it has received the following notification pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act regarding Syquant Capital's indirect holding of shares in Nets.

Syquant Capital's has notified Nets of its indirect holding (through a number of controlled entities) of 12,032,197 shares in Nets of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 6.0% of the share capital and voting rights in Nets.

For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:
Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications, at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok@nets.eu (mailto:pstok@nets.eu)

For investor and analyst enquiries:
Lars Østmoe, Head of M&A and IR, at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nets A/S via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)