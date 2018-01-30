The latest market research report by Technavio on the global sponge and scouring pads marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global sponge and scouring pads market by end-user (residential and non-residential) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global sponge and scouring pads market, according to Technavio consumer and retail researchers:

Increasing demand for non-scratch scrubbing pads: a major market driver

In 2017, the residential segment dominated the market by occupying almost 54% share

EMEA dominated the global sponge and scouring pads market with 37% share in 2017

3M, Armaly Brands, Procter Gamble, The Clorox Company, and Arix are the leading players in the market

Increasing demand for non-scratch scrubbing pads: a major market driver

The non-scratch scrubbing pads and sponges are used for cleaning non-stick cookware and utensils. Abrasive materials that gently clean the glass surface, cookware, or fragile crockery units are the materials used for these non-scratch scrubbing pads and sponges. These non-scratch pads are most preferred for cleaning microwave oven, tiles, sinks, and showers. In the service management and the cleaning industry, they are predominantly used for cleaning glass window panes and glass walls.

EMEA: largest sponge and scouring pads market

Countries such as the UK, Germany, and Saudi Arabia are the major contributors to the sponge and scouring pads market in EMEA. The growth can be attributed to the growing food service industry, leading to an increase in restaurants, hotels, and food joints consecutively, thereby increasing the adoption of sponges and scouring pads in EMEA. The market is further expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing hotel food services market which has raised the need for cleaning tools and supplies.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on retail goods and services, "The growth rate of the sponge and scouring pads market in the EMEA is expected to decline by approximately 1% by 2022. This decline can be attributed to the increasing disposable income and changes in lifestyle among growing economies in APAC."

Competitive landscape of the leading players in the market

The leading players in the global sponge and scouring pads market are focusing on upgrading their technological expertise as the market is moderately fragmented, and gaining a competitive edge over other players. With many new players entering the market, the competition for expansion increases. As a result, the key players are increasing their number of partnerships and acquisitions to integrate various technologies and increase their foothold in the market.

