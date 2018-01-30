Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of network security solutions, recently participated in the ETSI second Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Plugtest event, held in Sophia Antipolis, France, between January 15 and 19, 2018. The event, along with the test and collaboration, was greatly successful, further validating the broad compatibility range across multiple vendors for Hillstone CloudEdge.

During the rigorous week of testing, Hillstone CloudEdge was tested with seven MANO platforms, as well as five VIM platforms. In every interoperability test conducted across disparate and diverse test scenarios, CloudEdge demonstrated success for network service on-boarding, instantiation as well as termination.

Liang Ren, Senior Architect from the CloudEdge team led the on-site testing efforts in Antipolis. "The ETSI Plugtests event was a great opportunity to demonstrate CloudEdge's versatility and compatibility. In the network security space, it's critical that a solution delivers broad NFV interoperability and multi-vendor support, since no single point product can keep a network secure. The intensive week of regression testing allowed us to display its capability across Rest API, Zero Day Configuration, Enhanced Platform Awareness (EPA), among other features. Furthermore, the collaboration between the vendors was exemplary and educational."

Hillstone CloudEdge shares a base technology with Hillstone Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW). It supports major hypervisor technologies and can be deployed as a virtual machine to provide advanced security protection for virtual networks or applications in public cloud and private cloud environments. In addition, Hillstone CloudEdge provides multiple integrated solutions to address the needs and requirements of cloud platforms and has already been deployed into multiple production cloud environments to serve diverse industries and customer requirements.

