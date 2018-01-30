Worldwide Smart Parking Space Management Market 2017-2023 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.9%

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Worldwide Smart Parking Space Management Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Parking Management System Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.9% During the Forecast Period 2017-2023

In the smart mobility arena, Smart Parking Management System is one of the most trending systems being adopted at a higher rate across the countries focusing on smart cities. Smart parking solutions are in higher demand due to the need for dealing with increasing road traffic in urban areas, less availability of parking space, congestive roads, and various other challenges. In recent years, millions of customers across the globe have adopted smart parking mobile applications, which can be a changing customer trend toward the use of affordable digital technologies in their day to day lives.

Smart parking solutions are of two types, namely on-street and off-street. The on-street parking solutions have become more popular in recent years as they focus on offering more organized parking solutions that save parking space. The smart-parking solutions offer timed parking, pre-defined parking periods, and flexible payment options among others. These parking solutions are prevalent in the developed countries of the Americas and Europe. Several smart cities across the globe are focusing on self-sustainability in terms of city space management, which is posting a higher demand for enabling technology in parking solutions.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Parking Type: Market Size and Analysis



7 Software Types: Market Size and Analysis



8 Solutions and Services Types: Market Size and Analysis



9 Technology Types: Market Size and Analysis



10 Components: Market Size and Analysis



11 End Users: Market Size and Analysis



12 Category: Market Size and Analysis



13 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



14 Vendors Profiles



Cisco Systems, Inc

Cubic corporation

ParkiFi

ParkWhiz

QuaLiX Information System

Robert Bosch GmbH

RRParkon

Siemens AG

Smart Parking Ltd

Xerox Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84d6j5/worldwide_smart?w=5





