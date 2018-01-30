SOLUTIONS 30: SOLUTIONS 30: 2017 revenue up 43% to €273.8 million

33% growth in France

65% growth in the international market

2018: guidance of sustained, double-digit profitable growth confirmed

SOLUTIONS 30, Europe's leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies, today announced its unaudited revenue for full-year 2017.

In millions of euro

(Unaudited figures) Q4 12 months 2017 2016 Chg % 2017 2016 Chg % Total 84.8 57.0 +49% 273.8 191.7 +43% O/w France 56.8 38.5 +48% 177.3 133.4 +33% O/w International 27.9 18.5 +51% 96.5 58.3 +65%

Growth accelerates further in the fourth quarter: up 49%

SOLUTIONS 30 recorded 49% growth in revenue to €84.8 million in fourth-quarter 2017 (up 34% like-for-like), reflecting the excellent momentum the Group has built up in the French and international markets.

In France, revenue grew 48% versus 2016 to €56.8 million. Like-for-like, in other words excluding Fujitsu Field Services' business in France (consolidated as of 1 July 2017), revenue was up 42%. While growth was steady across all the Group's markets, further acceleration in the fibre-optic roll-out and the installation of a new tranche of Linky smart meters were decisive factors in Q4 2017. The quarter also saw steady organic growth in the Group's services to companies business.

In the international market, growth reached 51%, 17% of which was organic. Business more than doubled in Germany, with revenue growing 151%, driven by the integration of recent acquisitions and the start-up of major contracts with Germany's top three telecoms operators signed in the second and third quarters. We note that Solutions 30 posted double-digit organic growth in all its markets in Q4.

2017: another year of impressive growth

SOLUTIONS 30 has entered a new phase of growth for the past two years. Following the 53% increase in revenue in 2016, the Group's continued its growth path in 2017 with revenue up 43% to €273.8 million (27% like-for-like). International revenue accounts for 35% of total revenue and Germany is now the Group's second biggest market, followed by the Benelux countries, Italy and Spain. The Group has a firm foundation to roll out the business model implemented in France to the export market.

Robust growth outlook for 2018

SOLUTIONS 30 is positioned in structurally buoyant markets and intends to consolidate its leadership and seize all potential opportunities for growth. At the same time, the Group is consolidating its implementation capacity, while retaining a highly flexible organisation and continuing to keep fixed costs under control to maximise absorption of the expenses associated with the ramp-up of its contracts.

With conditions favourable in its markets and solid growth figures, the Group expects further strong and profitable growth in 2018.

Next key dates

23 April 2018 2017 annual results

14 May 2018 Q1 2018 revenue

24 July 2018 Q2 2018 and H1 revenue.

24 September 2018 First-half 2018 results

6 November 2018 Q3 2018 revenue

Results will be announced after the close of the Euronext Growth and XETRA markets at 20:00 CET.

