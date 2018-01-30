The FTSE was a sea of red on Tuesday by a bruising combination of government bond pressure, a rising pound and a hit for banks and builders from a regulatory warning. London's stock benchmark lost 1.1% to close at 7,587.98, while the pound regained 0.4% against the greenback to 1.4135 and climbed 0.3% versus the euro to 1.1398 after comments on from Bank of England governor Mark Carney. A lower open on Wall Street poured further cold water on the mood, while oil prices were another dampener, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...