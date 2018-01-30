London-based publisher Quarto told investors on Tuesday that it was anticipating revenue and profits to be in line with its previous trading update thanks to a strong second half performance and a solid holiday trading period. Quarto, which creates and owns proprietary content from a diverse portfolio of imprints aimed at developing long-lasting content across certain niches of interest, managed to reduce net debt over the second half of the year ended 31 December from $75.8m to $64m, however, ...

