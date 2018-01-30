

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a historic landmark for both sports and music lovers, will be renamed as the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.



University of Southern California, the stadium's operator, has reportedly signed a $69 million deal with the airlines operator. The new name was announced during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $270 million renovation of the stadium.



The Coliseum is home to the USC Trojans football team. The stadium initially opened in 1923 and has hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics. It will again host Olympic games in 2028, and will become the only stadium to host three summer Olympics.



The stadium seats 93,600, however, renovation works will reduce that to 77,500.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX