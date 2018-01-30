Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Generators Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the heavy industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of generators and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Leading suppliers in the global generators market are increasingly focusing on differentiating their product and service offerings from competitors through the development of products with features such as remote monitoring, digital control, and monitoring systems," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "APAC is expected to dominate this market space due to factors such as rapid industrial development, the growth of IT and healthcare sectors, and shift of manufacturing firms from developed countries to APAC," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Generators Market:

The growing demand for gas generators

Increased investments in after-sales support and consumer experience creation by suppliers

Rise in demand for bi-fuel generators

The growing demand for gas generators:

Increasing consumer awareness about emission regulations has significantly affected the sale of diesel generators and have increased the demand for gas generators. Moreover, the availability of low-cost shale gas has prompted large commercial consumers to adopt gas generators over diesel generators. Diesel generators make more noise and pollution compared with gas generators, thereby making it unsuitable for commercial applications. Also, the high demand for gas generators helps to reduce environmental pollution.

Increased investments in after-sales support and consumer experience creation by suppliers:

Prominent suppliers in the global generators market are increasingly investing in after-sales support activities such as service centers, remote diagnosis, onsite repair, and dedicated customer support centers. Such enhancements of after-sale services help suppliers to differentiate their product offerings from competitors. Also, on-time preventive maintenance of equipment reduces the chance of recurrent generator breakdown.

The rise in demand for bi-fuel generators:

Bi-fuel generators can produce energy using both diesel and gas. They have high reliability, less pollution, and less operating costs. Also, bi-fuel generators provide end-users the benefits of both diesel and gasoline while minimizing the disadvantages of these fuels. Bio-fuel generators are highly reliable and less vulnerable to disruptions as they can switch between fuels without any loss of power.

