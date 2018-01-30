Largest SEMICON Korea Ever Highlights Smart Manufacturing, Automotive

SEOUL, Korea, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --SEMICON Korea 2018 opens at COEX in Seoul today with its largest-ever exhibition and an expected 50,000 attendees at the premier event for the Korean semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain. January 31 to February 2, SEMICON Korea features a sold-out exhibition with 1,913 booths, the most in its history, 436 exhibitors from 20 countries, and forums on Smart Manufacturing and Smart Automotive, two key industry drivers.

SEMICON Korea kicks off with Korea, logging the highest semiconductor capital expenditures of any region in 2017, at the top of the semiconductor market. Last year, Korea-based Samsung and SK Hynix were ranked the number one and three semiconductor suppliers, respectively, and together accounted for more than 20 percent of total semiconductor revenue. Additionally, Samsung's semiconductor investment totaled $27 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28 billion in 2018 - both records.

In a press conference this morning, SEMI, the global industry association representing more than 2,000 companies in the electronics manufacturing supply chain and organizer of SEMICON Korea, reported that strong semiconductor industry growth will continue. Dan Tracy, Senior Director Industry Research & Statistics of SEMI, revealed that 2017 was a record-setting year with semiconductor revenues increasing more than 20 percent and equipment spending over 30 percent. Positive growth is expected in 2018, with high-performance computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive as key drivers. In 2018, the Korea market is expected to win the largest share in equipment spending and remain the largest region in terms of installed 300mm capacity and memory production.

Highlights of SEMICON Korea:

At today's opening ceremony, Ajit Manocha , SEMI president of CEO, and Yong-Han Lee , member of SEMI's Board of Directors, will address the gathering before joining HD Cho, President of SEMI Korea; HK Kang, Program Chairman of SEMICON Korea STS; Tetsuo Tuneishi, Chairman of SEMI Board; and Korean industry leaders to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Four industry thought leaders - from Samsung Electronics, IBM, Xilinx and imec - will present keynote insights on the future of the global semiconductor industry, immediately following the opening ceremony.

SMART Automotive Forum - New at SEMICON Korea this year is the Smart Automotive Forum, highlighting the new market opportunities for semiconductors. The forum will explore how smart automobiles are changing the driving experience and examine how chips will power connected cars and autonomous driving systems. Close collaboration with semiconductor manufacturers is essential as automobile manufacturers expect to introduce fully autonomous cars before 2030.

SMART Manufacturing Forum - Top experts will share their insights on the latest trends and emerging technologies in Smart Manufacturing areas such as IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The experts will also examine how the industry can realize the promise of Smart Manufacturing through the adoption of new methods, systems and solutions.

The Industry Leadership Dinner, an exclusive VIP networking event tonight, will gather more than 450 global industry executives to connect and build relationships.

Through the Supplier Search Program, expanded this year to 90 meetings, eight of the world's leading companies (Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Intel, Micron, SONY, Toshiba and Lam Research) will look for new suppliers.

SEMICON Korea attracts top companies to connect with customers and decision makers and to demonstrate product and technology leadership. The exposition includes deep technical networking and business programs that give insight into the full Korean electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

SEMICON Korea 2018 is the leading semiconductor technology event for market trends and breaking technology developments, featuring technical forums, business programs and standards activities. The event is an opportunity to meet and learn from more 100 global experts.

About SEMI

SEMIconnectsover 2,000member companies and 1.3 millionprofessionals worldwidetoadvance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, morepowerful, and more affordable electronic products.FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA)and theMEMS& Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners,defined communities withinSEMIfocused on specific technologies.Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore,Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visitwww.semi.organd follow SEMI onLinkedInandTwitter.

