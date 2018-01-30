

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $212 million, or $1.44 per share. This was higher than $126 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.7% to $778 million. This was up from $619 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $212 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 69.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $778 Mln vs. $619 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX