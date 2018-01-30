

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $316.79 million, or $0.83 per share. This was higher than $302.62 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $630.70 million. This was up from $605.49 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $316.79 Mln. vs. $302.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.1% -Revenue (Q4): $630.70 Mln vs. $605.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%



