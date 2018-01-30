

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $170 million, or $0.60 per share. This was down from $182 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.0 billion. This was up from $1.9 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $170 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.7% -Revenue (Q4): $2.0 Bln vs. $1.9 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX