

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) announced that its Board has declared an increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per share to be paid on March 22, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2018. This reflects an increase of 80% compared to previous quarterly dividends. The company intends to grow its dividend over time.



The company's Board has approved a new $2 billion buyback authorization, which replaces the existing authorization. Juniper plans to enter into a $750 million accelerated share repurchase program in the first quarter of the current year, and intends to be opportunistic with its share repurchases thereafter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX