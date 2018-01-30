SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'procurement best practices study on the retail industry'. A renowned player in the retail industry with a considerable number of business units spread across geographies was facing difficulties in evaluating their sourcing and procurement best practices. The client also wanted to develop strategies that would help them cut down their maverick spends across the supply chain.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Consumers across the globe are longing for convenience, creativity, and authenticity in the products being offered to them due to the recent shift to a more customer-driven economy."

In the retail industry, leading multi-brand retailers are looking at leveraging the use of procurement best practices solutions to improve their overall procurement process. Our procurement best practices solutions help multi-brand retailers in identifying and adopting best-in-class sourcing and procurement strategies across their business operations. Moreover, our solutions help them focus on delivering high-quality product and service offerings without compromising on the quality.

The procurement best practices solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the multi-brand retail client reduce maverick spend by cutting down additional costs. We also assisted the client in identifying their peers across the retail industry space. Additionally, the solutions provided also helped the client gain insights into the region, category, and branch level spend intelligence to guide capital allocation strategies.

The procurement best practices study offered benefits that helped the client to:

Implement best-in-class sourcing and procurement strategies

Improve profitability by assisting them to save millions across the supply chain

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

