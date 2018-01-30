Rising US bonds yields and weaker healthcare stocks helped send the Dow more than 350 points lower at the close on Tuesday as the equities sell-off continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 362.59 points, or 1.37%, to 26,077.65, the S&P 500 was 31.10 points, or 1.09%, lower at 2,822.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.02 points, or 0.86%, to 7,402.48. Healthcare was the biggest decliner, with United Healthcare recording the largest losses on the Dow. The plunge came after Amazon, ...

