

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI) announced the company expects to meet its previously announced outlook for 2017, and reported its expectations for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2017. For full year 2017, the company expects to report revenues between $11.3 billion and $11.35 billion, up approximately 1% from the prior year (up approximately 2% on a constant currency basis). EPS is projected to be down approximately 50% from 2016, primarily due to a $2 billion gain realized in 2016 on the sale of the company's IP & Science business. The company also expects to report adjusted EPS of between $2.48 and $2.51.



Fourth-quarter EPS is projected to be down approximately 75% primarily due to a $2 billion gain realized in 2016 on the sale of the company's IP & Science business. The company expects to report revenues between $2.9 billion and $2.95 billion, up approximately 3% from the prior-year period (up approximately 1% on a constant currency basis). The company also expects to report adjusted EPS between $0.58 and $0.61.



The company will release its full results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 on February 8, 2018.



