

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $230.13 million, or $1.49 per share. This was down from $236.90 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $633.53 million. This was up from $615.40 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $230.13 Mln. vs. $236.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -Revenue (Q4): $633.53 Mln vs. $615.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.49



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX