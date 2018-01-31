

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Wednesday's preliminary reading.



That beat expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in November.



On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 4.2 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.2 percent and up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production saying that it is picking up.



