

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, surrendering more than 70 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,490-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative thanks to another drop in crude oil prices, while profit taking may continue among the overbought bourses. The European and U. S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties, oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index skidded 34.99 points or 0.99 percent to finish at 3,488.01 after trading between 3,484.66 and 3,523.05. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 10.23 points or 0.53 percent to end at 1,909.57.



Among the actives, Bank of China tumbled 2.61 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China lost 2.00 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 2.02 percent, Bank of Communications skidded 2.60 percent, China Life shed 1.06 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.03 percent, PetroChina dropped 2.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 3.09 percent, China Vanke plunged 5.73 percent and Gemdale retreated 5.88 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks saw further downside on Tuesday as the major averages pulled back further from record closing highs set last Friday.



The Dow dropped 362.59 points or 1.37 percent to 26,076.89, while the NASDAQ shed 64.02 points or 0.86 percent to 7,402.48 and the S&P 500 fell 31.10 points or 1.09 percent to 2,822.43.



The weakness was due to continued profit taking, with traders cashing in on the recent strength of the markets. Traders were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today and employment data on Friday.



In economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence in the U.S. rebounded more than expected in January.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Tuesday amid expectations that U.S. oil production will remain robust throughout the year. U.S. oil settled down $1.06 or 1.5 percent at $64.50/bbl, falling further from a recent four-year peak above $66.



Closer to home, China will see January results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs later this morning. The manufacturing PMI is expected to come in with a score of 51.5, down from 51.6 in December. The non-manufacturing index is called steady at 55.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX