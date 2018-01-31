MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/18 -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Frank Rosenberg as Director of the Company. Mr. Rosenberg stated in his resignation letter that his decision was preemptive to avoid a potential conflict of interest that could result from his latest investment activities.

The Company wants to thank Mr. Rosenberg for his services and sound advice that he brought to the Board over the years. With due respect, the Company wishes him the best of success in his numerous business ventures for many years to come.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Values in the news release are quoted in canadian dollars.

Contacts:

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Jean Labrecque

President

514-808-9807



