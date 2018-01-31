

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) is nearing a deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) that would mark the end of the independence of the stalwart of 20th-century American industry, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal would combine Xerox with a joint venture the company has with Fujifilm, and the U.S. company's shareholders would own just under half of the resulting entity. As part of the deal, to be announced as soon as Wednesday, Xerox shareholders would get an implied premium for their stock and cash, the Journal said.



The report noted that the talks could still fall apart or the terms could change.



Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Fujifilm and Xerox were discussing an array of possible alternatives that may or may not have included a change of control of Norwalk, Conn.-based Xerox.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX