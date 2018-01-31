

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.



That missed expectations for 51.5 and was down from 51.6 in December.



It also moved further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also noted that the non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 55.3 - beating forecasts for 54.9 and up from 55.0 in the previous month.



