Medtronic plc: Alex Gu Named Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic's Greater China Region

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI - January 30, 2018 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Alex Gu, previously Vice President, Regional Growth Initiatives, Greater China, and leader of Medtronic's Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (MITG) in Greater China, has been named Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic's Greater China Region. Medtronic's Greater China Region includes mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and the Taiwan region. Gu will serve on the company's Executive Committee and succeeds Chris Lee, who was named President of Medtronic's Asia Pacific (APAC) Region in December. This change is effective immediately.

"Alex is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving business results in the region," said Omar Ishrak, Medtronic Chairman and CEO. "Greater China is one the most important healthcare markets in the world, and I am confident in Alex's ability to help us continue to deliver strong growth in the region. Alex is uniquely qualified to lead our Greater China team, given his current position leading the MITG business in China, as well as his past leadership experiences in the region with GE and McKinsey. I look forward to working with him in his new role."

Gu joined Medtronic as Vice President, MITG, Greater China upon the close of the Covidien acquisition in 2015. In this role, he was responsible for the commercial growth of the MITG business in the region, with MITG posting double digit growth in China under his leadership.

Most recently, Gu took on additional responsibilities for regional growth initiatives, leading the business development, medical and clinical affairs, emerging markets/private hospitals, and R&D functions in Greater China.

Gu brings nearly 20 years' experience in the China healthcare market. Prior to joining Covidien, he held roles at McKinsey & Company, General Electric, and Sabic in China and in the U.S. He also served as one of AdvaMed China Council's founding steering committee members and currently chairs the payment working group.

Gu is a native of China. He holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

