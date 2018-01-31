

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating whether Apple Inc. (AAPL) violated securities laws concerning its disclosures about a software update that slowed older iPhone models, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The government has requested information from the company. The inquiry is in early stages, the report cautioned, and it's too soon to conclude any enforcement will follow. Investigators are looking into public statements made by Apple on the situation.



While the slowdown has frustrated consumers, U.S. investigators are concerned that the company may have misled investors about the performance of older phones.



Several weeks ago, Apple said a software update released in early 2017 slowed down the performance of older iPhones models as a way to avoid the phones shutting down at random. When it released the update, the company hadn't said the software would slow down the devices. In December, Apple apologized for not clearly communicating this information and vowed to release another update to mitigate the concern.



The slowdowns occur when an older iPhone's battery reaches a certain, unspecified point of low health and can be fixed if a user replaces the battery. As part of its public apology, Apple cut the prices of battery replacements in its stores to $29, a $50 discount.



