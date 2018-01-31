Meggitt Training Systems, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training products and services for armed forces and law enforcement, will demonstrate its export-friendly FATS 100MIL small-arms training system at the Simulation Exhibition and Conference (SimTEX) 2018. The military industry event will be held Feb. 25-27, 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

"The FATS 100MIL's technology is truly state of the art and has proven itself by winning some of world's most demanding simulation training procurements," said Jeff Murphy, president of Meggitt Training Systems. "Success for the FATS 100MIL is built on a legacy of more than 5,100 virtual systems fielded globally for Meggitt customers and a company commitment to continuous innovation."

Meggitt Training Systems' FATS 100MIL leverages key features and program-of-record certifications from the US Army Engagement Skills Trainer (EST II) and the US Marine Corps Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT). At SimTEX 2018, Meggitt will demonstrate the system with an 81mm mortar, Glock and M9 pistols, M4 and AK-47 rifles, and an M249G heavy weapon.

The FATS 100MIL is a major expansion in weapons training capability, introducing revolutionary features such as advanced game engine 3D marksmanship, enhanced diagnostics with intelligent automatic coaching and collective training. The new system provides an impressive array of functionality for both instructor and trainee, delivering solid weapon-handling and shot-placement analytics, coaching tools that automatically highlight trainee results for reinforcement or correction, and enhanced graphic capabilities for an all-encompassing immersive training platform.

During the past year, Meggitt has expanded its virtual simulation offerings by introducing the FATS 100P portable training system, featuring full marksmanship and video-based judgmental training capabilities in a compact form factor. It also announced the FATS 300MIL, which provides a five-screen, 300-degree immersive experience for realistic marksmanship, collective and judgmental training. Finally, the company debuted its Live-Fire Screen that brings all the benefits of virtual training to an indoor shooting range or shoot house, thanks to the use of a self-healing rubber screen designed to withstand 50,000 rounds before replacement.

To see a FATS 100MIL demonstration and speak with a Meggitt representative during SimTEX 2018, visit the International Golden Group booth (stand 05-A10) or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems has continued to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

