Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI Composition Adjustments

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Following the annual meeting of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI) Committee, Jim Rogers and Beeland Interests, Inc. announce the following adjustments to the weights of components comprising the RICI.

CBOT Wheat will be reduced from 4.75% Index Weight to 2.75% Index Weight, Milling Wheat will be increased from 1.0% Index Weight to 2.0% Index Weight, and MGEX Hard Red Spring Wheatwill be added at 1.0% Index Weight. The RICI Agriculture sub-index's Index Weights will be adjusted proportionally.

The roll matrix for MGEX Hard Red Spring Wheat is:

H K K N N U U Z Z Z H H

In addition, Natural Gas will be increased from 5.0% Index Weight to 7.0% Index Weight, and WTI Crude Oil will be reduced from 16% Index Weight to 14% Index Weight. The RICI Energy sub-index's Index Weights will be adjusted proportionally.

Each of these adjustments shall be effective with the February 2018 index roll period , which begins at the end of February 2018.

The RICI represents the value of a compendium (or "basket") of globally traded commodities employed in the global economy (37 commodity futures contracts, and 38 upon the addition of MGEX Hard Red Spring Wheat), ranging from agricultural and energy products to metals and minerals. The RICI and its various sub-indexes are used by many investment banks and investors throughout the world.

A copy of the current RICI Handbook may be downloaded free of charge at the following Internet link: http://www.beelandinterests.com/RICI%20Handbook.html

Jim Rogers, an advocate of commodities-based investing, created the RICI in 1997 and 1998 and is the CEO of Beeland Interests, Inc., the owner of the Index. The RICI Committee, currently chaired by Jim Rogers, determines the Index components and weights.Jim Rogers also is the author of Investment Biker, Adventure Capitalist, Hot Commodities, A Bull In China, A Gift to My Children and Street Smarts - Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.

"Jim Rogers", "James Beeland Rogers, Jr.", and "Rogers" are trademarks and service marks of, and "Rogers International Commodity Index" and "RICI" are registered trademarks and service marks of, Beeland Interests, Inc., which are used subject to license. The personal names and likeness of Jim Rogers/James Beeland Rogers, Jr. are owned and licensed by James Beeland Rogers, Jr.