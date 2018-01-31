The Company is Set to Triple Its Workforce in Ireland in Response to Rapid Growth of Users and Enterprise Customers Worldwide



DUBLIN, Ireland, 2018-01-31 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy, the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, announced that it will be expanding its Dublin office in 2018 and will become a major product and engineering hub for the company. The company is expected to more than triple employee headcount and will focus on hiring for engineering, product, content acquisition, sales, and marketing roles.



One of the company's fastest growing areas is its enterprise offering, Udemy for Business, a curated collection of over 2,400 high-quality courses that helps companies, like PayPal, Pinterest, Deloitte Digital, and McKesson, upskill their workforce and foster a culture of learning. Udemy for Business courses are taught by the world's leading experts and cover a wide range of topics from programming and design to leadership and stress management. Many of the newly created positions will support Udemy for Business and help enterprises around the world upskill their employees.



"Organizations of all sizes can bring real business benefits when they establish a culture of learning, and Udemy for Business is tripling the size of our Dublin team to help more companies do just that," said Darren Shimkus, general manager for Udemy for Business. "Dublin has emerged as an important tech hub with incredibly diverse talent. We're excited to expand the office, so we can serve more Udemy for Business customers with an exceptionally engaging learning experience."



Udemy is on an upward trajectory, as the company just announced reaching more than 20 million students who have accessed over 13 million minutes of content on the platform and together represent over 125 million course enrollments. In addition, more than 30,000 instructors are teaching 65,000 courses in over 50 languages, and Udemy's students and instructors come from 190+ countries. More than two-thirds of Udemy students are located outside of the U.S.: a true global community.



About Udemy Udemy was founded in 2010 with the aim of improving lives through learning. Udemy is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online where more than 20 million students learn from an extensive library of 65,000 courses taught by expert instructors in over 50 different languages. Whether learning for professional development or personal enrichment, students can master new skills through self-paced, on-demand courses, while instructors have a way to share their knowledge with the world. For companies, Udemy for Business offers subscription access to a collection of business-relevant courses as well as a simple platform to host and distribute their own content in one central place. Udemy is privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Ireland, Turkey and Brazil.



