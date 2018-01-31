Cloud Constellation Offers Secure Global Distribution of Media & Entertainment Content on SpaceBelt

Global Cloud Network of Space-based Data Centers Offers Fast, Secure Storage and Transport of Intellectual Property Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Constellation Corporation, creators of SpaceBelt, the patented high-speed global cloud storage network of space-based data centers, today announced SpaceBelt for Media & Entertainment. This service will allow broadcast and production organizations to efficiently move and store proprietary content around the world while keeping it safe from hijacking, theft, monitoring and sabotage.

Media and entertainment companies face cybersecurity threats from criminals running the gamut from profiteers to nation-states. Ransomware exploits, destruction of servers and the theft of terabytes of data are all part of the pandemic cybersecurity crisis that challenges every organization reliant upon terrestrial networks to store and transport data. SpaceBelt for Media & Entertainment offers a new way to address these security challenges:

Provides data security in space: Leaky internet and leased lines, along with jurisdictional hazards, leave organizations exposed. SpaceBelt provides an all-in-one, space-based global cloud network that protects critical information and secures sensitive data.

Leaky internet and leased lines, along with jurisdictional hazards, leave organizations exposed. SpaceBelt provides an all-in-one, space-based global cloud network that protects critical information and secures sensitive data. Ensures high throughput with major infrastructure savings: SpaceBelt avoids traditional terrestrial "hops" by transporting data across its high-speed communications platform in space.

SpaceBelt avoids traditional terrestrial "hops" by transporting data across its high-speed communications platform in space. Solves a multitude of diverse storage security requirements: SpaceBelt for Media & Entertainment protects critical and sensitive data for a diverse range of organizations, including television and movie studios, production companies and distributors.

Cliff Beek, president of Cloud Constellation, said: "Recent exploits, like the ransom demands to HBO, Disney and Netflix for stolen content, show the growing insecurity of the internet. SpaceBelt for Media & Entertainment will provide a safe haven for data, a place without interruption or exposure to any surreptitious elements or unintended network jurisdictions. Media and entertainment organizations will increase delivery speed and security, ensuring that intellectual property is protected every step of the way."

Isaac Palmer, managing partner, Qualia Legacy Advisors, an investment bank specializing in entertainment and media, said: "A secure and reliable means of transmitting and storing intellectual property, whether movies, television programming, live events or other content streamed directly to theaters, home consumers or industry creatives and executives, is the key to unlocking reduced costs and greater flexibility. SpaceBelt could be as much of a game changer for distribution and storage as digital projection has been for filmed content."

