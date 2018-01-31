

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Arcelor Mittal (MT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.04 billion, or $1.01 per share. This was higher than $0.40 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.3% to $17.71 billion. This was up from $14.13 billion last year.



Arcelor Mittal earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.40 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 160.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 159.0% -Revenue (Q4): $17.71 Bln vs. $14.13 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX