Al Naboodah Group Enterprises Appoints BIOS for Disaster Recovery Coverage

BIOS, a specialist in disaster recovery services, has been appointed Disaster Recovery Service (DraaS) provider by Al Naboodah Group Enterprises (ANGE), one of the UAE's oldest and most respected family conglomerates with a diverse portfolio of businesses.

BIOS is the first and only company from the Middle East to be recognized by Gartner as a 'Visionary' for its DRaaS. BIOS's innovative Assured Recovery Service (ARS) is delivered on BIOS's CloudHPT.

As a major company with a diverse portfolio of business running operations across a wide range of industries, ANGE counts on reliable infrastructure and full-time application availability. ANGE's various companies run 24/7 operations with a high daily transaction volume, so any downtime and data loss will disrupt continuity of business. ANGE sought a disaster recovery solution to protect their business, clients and revenue streams.

Mario Foster, Group CIO ANGE said: "We feel secure in relying on BIOS to make sure our business never gets interrupted. With BIOS'sAssured Recovery Services, we know that we have an effective business continuity plan for our critical systems, regardless of when or how a problem strikes"

ARS is built on key services offered by BIOS. Primarily, it relies on two main services:

-Disaster Recovery as a Service replicates production IT and recovers the operation environment in the event of a system failure.

-BIOS Assured monitors' production IT, sending an alert the moment any disruption is detected. It relies on BIOS's 24/7 Network Operation Center (NOC) to seamlessly secure production IT, providing a cloud-based "failover" in an event of a disaster. When disaster recovery is complete, control is returned to your local production IT.

-Disaster avoidance through proactive monitoring of production infrastructure where problems can be caught before disaster strikes, saving time, money and stress.

DRaaS from BIOS provides an RPO of 10-15 seconds for virtual machines and an RTO of under an hour, in line with the strict SLAs required by ANGE. BIOS assured is delivered by a team of engineers from the company's 24/7 Network Operation Center in Dubai, which allows for local support teams on the ground when required.

"Organizations like Al Naboodah Group Enterprises can't afford to have downtime," said BIOS Managing Director, Dominic Docherty "ARS is built to make sure they never do."

About Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Holding LLC:

Founded in 1958 by two brothers, the Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group is among the most well-respected family company names in the UAE. Set up in 1979, Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Holding LLC is the family parent company for the Group. It is run by a Board led by our Group Chairman.

About Al Naboodah Group Enterprises:

The management of the Group's operating divisions is undertaken by Al Naboodah Group Enterprises (ANGE). Employing over 16,000 people and over 40 nationalities, the ANGE core business focus covers civil engineering, building and MEP as well as a diverse portfolio of global brands in the transportation, travel, electrical, logistics, agriculture and fit-out arenas. The Al Naboodah brand is renowned for the delivery of world-class projects and services within demanding schedules and exceeding the quality demanded by its clients.

About BIOS & CloudHPT

Established in 2002, BIOS Middle East is UAE's leading System Integrator and Managed Cloud Service Provider headquartered in the UAE serving the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

CloudHPT is the cloud division of BIOS. It is the Middle East's first and Only Cisco Powered Cloud. The solutions are built on High Performance Technology (hence HPT) and housed in the UAE's best datacenters.

The keys services provided include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Backup as a service (BaaS) & Managed Security Services (BIOS Assured & Secured).

BIOS is also a Microsoft Azure partner and the first company globally to order Azure Stack with Cisco. In 2017 BIOS's cloud platform CloudHPT was listed in Gartner's DRaaS Magic quadrant.

BIOS has over 400 customers across the Middle East and run over 1000 VMs for our customers.

